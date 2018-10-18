Yankees rumors indicate team pushing to sign Manny Machado in free agency

The Yankees could be without star infielder Didi Gregorius for the entire 2018 season, and the team could look to sign Manny Machado later this winter as a result.

Machado’s price tag may come down a bit after seeing his antics in the National League Championship Series, which include him kicking Jesus Aguilar in Game 4 — leading to a benches-clearing skirmish.

And now that Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Wednesday, there’s no guarantee that he’ll even be able to return for the 2018 season. As such, the team could look for some insurance to replace the power he brings to the lineup.

Machado could do exactly that, and as such, Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports reported that the Yankees could make a play for him. It’s been stated in the past that the Yankees are Machado’s preferred landing spot, so if the club is interested in his services, then maybe the marriage could indeed happen. Machado has already played in the AL East after all, and he could stick it to his former team, the Orioles, multiple times each season.

It’s been an interesting season for Machado, whose antics would have to cease if he were to play in pinstripes. His 2018 campaign began with him on pace for a career year, as he hit .315 for the Orioles, but only .273 with the Dodgers. He struck out only 51 times in 365 at-bats for the O’s, but managed 53 K’s in 267 plate appearances with Los Angeles. So maybe a move back to the American League would be just what the doctor ordered.

The Yankees can save $12.5 million if they decline to pick up Brett Gardner’s option, which seems like it will be the case, as Gardy saw limited action this season, and is nowhere near the player he once was. New York can potentially afford Machado, but they’ll have to compete against Philadelphia, Los Angeles and St. Louis, among others, in vying for his services. Stay tuned.