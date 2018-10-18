Your Daily Cartoon: Astros fans ponder Jose Altuve's controversial home run that wasn't

Astros fans are still feeling the effects of a controversial fall that went against them in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

The play completely changed the momentum in the series against the Red Sox, and really came back to haunt them. It happened when Jose Altuve crushed a ball to right field in the first inning, which Mookie Betts was tracking. Betts put his glove out to make the catch, when a fan in the stands pushed it away.

Fan interference was the ruling by umpire Joe West, and Altuve was ruled out. All in all, it was a brutal sequence to the Astros, and it reminds us of Steve Bartman’s Cubs-killing moment.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]