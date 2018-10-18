Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday October 19

8:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)
12:00pm: Fight Nights Global 90 ($12.99 Fite.tv/DAZN)
2:30pm: Partouche Kickboxing Tour ($9.99 Fite.tv)
5:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 3 Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)
5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 90 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Brant vs. Murata Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 52 (AXS)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports 47 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

 

Saturday October 20

7:20am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)
8:30am: 2018 Dark Knight Savage Nationals (FloWrestling)
9:00am: 2018 Fall Brawl (FloWrestling)
11:30am: Glory 60 Prelims (YouTube)
12:00pm: 2018 Dark Knight Savage Nationals (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Glory 60 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
3:00pm: Glory 60 (ESPN3)
3:00pm: 2018 Agony in Ames (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 98 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:30pm: Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa/James Tennyson vs. Tevin Farmer (DAZN)
6:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 19 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Spartyka Fight League 36 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Wyatt Promotions: The Next Generation ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Evolution Fighting Championship 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: V3 Fights 70 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney/Mateusz Masternak vs. Yunier Dorticos (DAZN)
9:00pm: Professional Fighters League: Playoffs (NBC Sports)
9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 3 ($29.99 Fite.tv)
10:30pm: Rob Brant vs. Ryota Murata/Antonio DeMarco vs. Maxim Dadashev (ESPN+)

 

Sunday October 21

3:00am: Pancrase 300 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: After an absolute barn-burner of a couple weeks, we were due for a down week, and this is it. Then again, PFL was a blast last week, Glory is throwing every French fighter they have against everyone, and DAZN is still bringing the goods in boxing.

 

  1. Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa/James Tennyson vs. Tevin Farmer: This card is deeeeep. Three world title fights AND a former world champ in Scott Quigg.

  2. Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney/Mateusz Masternak vs. Yunier Dorticos: The World Boxing Super Series rolls on! Both for the bantamweight and cruiserweight divisions.

  3. Professional Fighters League: Playoffs: The last round of playoffs before the finals on New Year’s Eve at MSG.

  4. Glory 60: a.k.a. FRANCE VS. THE WORRRRLD!

  5. Rob Brant vs. Ryota Murata/Antonio DeMarco vs. Maxim Dadashev: Was surprised this wasn’t happening in Japan, but then I remembered at least Japan cards would load up their undercard with title bouts and up-and-comers.

  6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 52: Doesn’t it feel like it’s been, like, three months since a LFA event? They’ve indoctrinated me, clearly.

  7. Fight To Win Pro 90: From the legendary ECW Arena, it’s an actual top-heavy card!

  8. Cage Warriors 98: A welterweight title fight and a featherweight title tournament headline a decent Cage Warriors offering.

  9. Pancrase 300: The 300th event for the preeminent MMA organization in history.

  10. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 3: Oh, like you won’t watch Twitter clips of it while it’s happening.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Female Super Bantamweight Bout: Cindy Silvestre (26-15-1) vs. Siofia Olofsson (48-7) [Glory 60]

4. Featherweight Bout: Abdellah Ezbiri (46-13-1) vs. Victor Pinto (75-29) [Glory 60]

3. Middleweight Bout: Yassine Ahaggan (33-6) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (24-4) [Glory 60]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Felipe Micheletti (11-6) vs. Zinedine Hameur-Lain (63-27-2) [Glory 60]

1. Glory Welterweight Championship: Harut Grigorian (c) (59-11) vs. Cedric Doumbe (69-7-1) [Glory 60]

 

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (25-0) vs. Walter Kautondokwa (17-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

4. WBA/IBF World Female Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor (c) (10-0) vs. Cindy Serrano (27-5-3) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Tevin Farmer (c) (26-4-1) vs. James Tennyson (22-2) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

2. World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Quarterfinal: Mateusz Masternak (41-4) vs. Yunier Dorticos (22-1) [World Boxing Super Series on DAZN]

1. WBA World Middleweight Championship: Ryota Murata (c) (14-1) vs. Rob Brant (23-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

 

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez (11-2-1) vs. Ray Rodriguez (13-4) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 52]

4. Welterweight Bout: Matt Vaile (10-1) vs. Takashi Sato (13-2) [Pancrase 300]

3. Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship: Stefano Paterno (c) (12-2-1) vs. Ross Houston (7-0) [Cage Warriors 98]

2. Middleweight Playoffs [PFL 10: Playoffs]

1. Welterweight Playoffs [PFL 10: Playoffs]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 200lb Black Belt Bout: Earl Small vs. Radji Bryson-Barrett [Fight To Win Pro 90]

4. 210lb Black Belt Bout: Jay Cox vs. Steve Mathis [Fight To Win Pro 90]

3. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Drew Puzon vs. Tim Carpenter [Fight To Win Pro 90]

2. Vacant Fight To Win Black Belt Bantamweight No-Gi Championship: Baret Yoshida vs. Kristian Woodmansee [Fight To Win Pro 90]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Welterweight Championship: JT Torres (c) vs. Dylan Royce [Fight To Win Pro 90]

 

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man crawling his way out of debt, about fifteen dollars at a time, as is the American way, attempts to keep his winning streak alive, against all odds.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cedric Doumbe vs. Harut Grigorian
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mateusz Masternak vs. Yunier Dorticos
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Ryan Wheeler over Jamie Speight
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: PFL: Playoffs
Upset of the Week: Toka Khan Clary over Kid Galahad
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa

