A Giants Cove Exclusive! We Have the LA Angels’ Written Exam for Manager

Hold on to your authentic MLB-branded reversible ball caps! We recently got the news that the LA Angels of Anaheim decided to include a two-hour written test as part of their process to hire a new Halos manager.

Well thanks to an anonymous source deep within the fake rockpile beyond the center field fence at Angels Stadium, The Giants Cove received a copy of the actual written exam that Angels managerial candidates are being forced to take.

The two-hour LA Angels Manager Written Test comes in three parts. Here are some short excerpts from each of the three test sections:

___________________________________

Part 1 — Match the Mascots to the Teams.

(You have 1 hour and 50 minutes.)

Directions: Historic Major League Baseball teams are listed in the left column. In the right column is a list of historic team mascots over the years.

You must draw a line from each mascot to the mascot’s correct team (and please make sure it is a straight line).

Note: Several of these mascots are not currently allowed in public areas due to pending criminal investigations.

Team……………………………………….Team Mascot

California Angels…………………….Roscoe the Disease-Ridden Rodent

Anaheim Angels……………………..Amber Alert Ronald

LA Angels of Anaheim……………Kaiser Sose

Brooklyn Trolley Dodgers………Pee Cup Benny

Boston Beaneaters…………………..Truman the Extremely Angry Beaver

Pittsburgh Lavenders……………..Universal Precautions Raymond

Newark Dwarf Hustlers…………Reach Around Bill

___________________________________

Part 2 – Advanced Analytics Identification.

(You have 5 minutes.)

Directions: Fill in the specific details for the following sabermetric and analytical terms now commonly used throughout Major League Baseball (except in San Francisco, where advanced analytics consists of the tired cliché “Keep the line moving”).

1. OPS+L: On-base, slugging, plus factoring in whatever the player had for lunch that day.

2. WAR-o: This is when the “replacement” player used as the standard measure is from another sport.

3. ES-SrS: Expected spin-rates in Southern red states.

4. wRC@L: Weighed runs created at lunch. This is also related to the player’s most recent meal, in this case the specific effects of spicy Mexican or Szechwan food.

___________________________________

Part 3 – Identify Which Baseball Terms Also Describe Inappropriate Relationship Behavior.

(You have 5 minutes.)

Directions: Put an “X” next to each common baseball term that also describes inappropriate behavior when dating or inappropriately describing a recent date to inappropriate fellow teammates.

(And please make sure the inappropriate X’s are straight lines.)

40-40 Club 30-30 Club Around the horn Breaking balls Bang-bang play Bare hand it Caught looking Dinger Dribbler Getting good wood on something Moving into scoring position Five tool player One tool player Foul pole Going deep In the hole Pitcher’s best friend Screwball Spitball Squeeze play

Obviously this carefully conceived written exam will provide the Angels front office with the information they need to pick the right candidate. Take the exam yourself and share it with your friends!

Who knows. The next phone call you get could be from the Los Angeles California Angels of Anaheim Angels!