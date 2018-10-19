Current WWE 'SmackDown Live' Star Could Be Facing Ronda Rousey At 'WrestleMania 35'

Ronda Rousey’s journey in WWE has been well publicized not only by the pro wrestling media but by the mainstream media as well. The current Raw Women’s champion has fully established herself in the company and she is perhaps the most highly marketable female Superstars in WWE.

But the question of who she will face at WrestleMania 35 has been asked from the moment she first debuted with Vince McMahon’s company. Now there may be an answer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Comic Book) is reporting that Becky Lynch may be the one to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Evidently Lynch has gained such an edge since her infamous heel turn that the company is looking at her in a whole new light. Becky is so hot right now that it may just be enough to book the Irish Lass Kicker against Rousey on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This news surely comes as a surprise to many WWE fans, who believed it would be Charlotte Flair that would get the nod against Ronda. It seemed like the perfect match due to the status of both stars. Ronda represented the world of MMA and Charlotte represented the world of WWE.

But is seems that as Becky’s star continues to burn bright, Charlotte’s has somewhat dimmed. Though the company likely didn’t expect it, Becky has been catapulted to the top and Flair has lost a step. This has apparently affected WWE’s booking plans as it pertains to WrestleMania 35.

It’s unknown if WWE will indeed move forward with Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch at WrestleMania and there is still plenty of time for the company to make a different move. Becky is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel on November 2.