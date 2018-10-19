Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 6: Watch live stream online, preview and prediction

The Dodgers, not too long ago, appeared to be in trouble in their quest to return to the World Series, but a dramatic 13-inning win followed by a blowout victory has them one win away from a National League title.

And now, for the first time all postseason, the Brewers have all the pressure of being in an elimination spot in front of their home crowd at Miller Park. They’ll be starting the pitcher who actually started Game 5, which is weird, as Wade Miley threw five pitches on Wednesday, until he was yanked. Apparently, that was the plan, according to manager Craig Counsell, but that odd strategy could backfire in a big way.

Miley did completely shut down the Dodgers in Game 2, giving up only two hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran sluggers will now have a second crack at him, though, which could yield a different result.

As for the Dodgers, they’ll counter with a lefty of their own — Hyun-Jin Ryu — who pitched against Miley in Game 2. He pitched well until it all began unraveling late, as he lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits. Ryu, overall, had a very solid outing, but he missed his spot on a few pitches, and the Brewers made him pay.

The Brewers stellar bullpen is completely rested, which allows for the unhittable Josh Hader to throw for multiple innings if needed. Milwaukee has to be reeling from their past two losses, and we believe they’ll show up under pressure in front of the home crowd.

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 6 Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Friday, October 19

Time: 8:39 p.m. EST/1:39 a.m. BST (Saturday, Oct. 20)

Live Stream to Watch Online: fuboTV

TV Info: FOX Sports 1 (U.S.), BT Sport 1 (U.K.)

Prediction: Brewers 4, Dodgers 2