Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 8

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Goals and Glory: Claudio Pizarro — FS2, 5 p.m.

College Football

Yale at Penn — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Union at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Nebraska-Omaha — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Michigan at St. Cloud State — Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver — Altitude, 9 p.m.

UNH at Colorado College — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Maine at Northeastern — NESN, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Columbia vs. Dartmouth — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Maryland at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Curling

Curling Night in America, Chaska Curling Center, Chaska, MN

Mixed Doubles

United States vs. Communist China — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (taped 8/27-29)

eSports

ELeague

eSports 101: League of Legends — TBS, 11 p.m.

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nimes — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 52, Bell County Expo Center, Belton, TX

Bantamweights

Ray Rodriguez vs. Chris Gutierrez — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Championship Series

Game 6, Miller Park, Milwaukee, WI

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers — FS1, 8:39 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 3-2)

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPNews, midnight

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Playoffs — Round of 12

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

1st Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Kyle Brandt Football Experience — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Carson Palmer: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Washington — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Grey Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC: UEFA Nations League Match Week Review — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Stockholm Open, Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden/

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.