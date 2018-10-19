HOVG Minisode: The Great American Organ Transplant

For more than 40 seasons, Nancy Faust was the organist for the Chicago White Sox, so when her Hammond Elegante Model 340100 went up for auction, Josh Kantor knew he had to have it.

“If it were up to me, every school child would read her autobiography,” the longtime Boston Red Sox organist told The Hall of Very Good Podcast. “I’ve learned so much from her over the years, but one of the biggest things has nothing to do with playing…but just watching her, seeing how friendly she was and how approachable she was.”

You know exactly where this is going.

Kantor would end up winning Faust’s organ (complete with original bench and owner’s manual) for a cool $1400, but there was a catch…the should-be museum piece had to be picked up in person. There was no way the White Sox were going to ship this thing to Boston.

So Kantor did what anyone would do…he opted to enlist some of his musician friends to make the nearly one thousand mile (one way!) drive to pick the thing up and take it to its new home.

And the rest is, as they say…history.