Josh Hart praises LeBron James' leadership ability

LeBron James has begun his first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers where he has quickly taken on a huge leadership role with the franchise.

This something that has had an immediate impact on his teammates as it has had a ripple effect through the team already building a bond among the newly formed team. Second-year guard Josh Hart touched upon that on Friday afternoon speaking highly of James’ vocal leadership ability, according to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints.

Josh Hart on LeBron James: "He's our leader. He's vocal. He does things by example. He's the best player in the world…He's out there. He's competing every day. He's talking to us making sure we're working on those championship habits." #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 19, 2018

Josh Hart on LeBron James: "He knows more than anybody. Those little habits. That attention to detail can change an outcome of a game. It can win games it can lose games. He's a vocal leader, but he goes out there and doesn't just talk, he does it by example." #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 19, 2018

James has welcomed that role with the Lakers taking his teammates under wing by teaching him the habits that have helped him achieve a huge amount of success throughout his career especially over the last several years. He has already spoken about establishing a “championship” mentality with the team in the locker room and on the court with their everyday routine about how things are gone about.

It is clear that James has the ears and attention of the young core of the team that has an opportunity to learn from arguably the best player in the league and an all-time great in the game. This is something Hart and his teammates are keen to pick up those habits and mental mind frame for their own benefit and the betterment of the team’s outlook.

James will likely continue to be the vocal leader of the team as they continue to grow and learn to play alongside each other this season. There could be many adjustment periods like the season opener where the team struggles, but the 33-year-old appears more than ready to help push them through toward what could be a bright future ahead of the franchise with him being the vocal leader of the team. It is simply a huge responsibility that he is ready to take on and help lift the Lakers back to great heights.