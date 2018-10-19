Is Kevin Owens Expected To Return From Surgery In-Time For 'WrestleMania 35'?

Ealier this week, WWE Raw star Kevin Owens revealed on Twitter that he has undergone double knee surgery, and will be sidelined from in-ring action as he recovers from the procedure.

Owens was last seen on WWE TV being attacked by Bobby Lashley on Raw two weeks ago, and the injury angle was set up so Owens could take time off and have his injury status evaluated. Owens was also replaced on season two of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Bobby Roode.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has posted a big update on Kevin Owens’ double knee surgery procedure, and in what will be good news to both Owens and WWE fans, The Observer notes that both knee operations “were not major” and that KO has already begun the rehabilitation process just days after surgery.

The report adds that one of the knee surgeries was a bit more involving as doctors found more damage done to one of the knees as opposed to the other, however, both surgeries were described as successful, and Kevin Owens is on his way to making a full recovery.

As for the amount of time Owens will miss, the early timetable for his return is four to five months, placing the former WWE Universal Champion back in the ring by around February or March. As of now, it is unknown whether or not Owens will be back in time for WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium, but with the big event taking place in April and Owens potentially returning to the ring in February or March, it would seem likely at this point that he could return in time to set up some kind of match at WrestleMania.

Had a great visit from some great friends last night! pic.twitter.com/9AhcfG88Ys — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 18, 2018

In somewhat related news, Kevin Owens’ former tag team partner Sami Zayn, who is also out of action due to torn rotator cuff surgery on both of his shoulders, Tweeted the above photo this week noting he recently caught up with WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.