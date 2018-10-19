Look: Josh Gordon gets enormous Spike Lee tattoo, for some reason

Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is a big fan of Spike Lee’s movies, apparently.

Gordon has been in the news a lot recently, as he appears to be on the verge of breaking out. It takes receivers awhile to learn the Patriots’ system, as it’s clearly the most advance for pass-catchers to pick up in the league. Quarterback Tom Brady checks in and out of plays at the line, and he also forces receivers to adjust their routes on the fly after the snap — which is part of what makes him so great. Gordon caught a season-high five passes in the team’s win against the Chiefs, and we predict he’ll continue to improve as the season progresses.

For now, he’s working on getting more ink, as well as on the chemistry with TB12. Check out this tattoo he got of Spike Lee on his right leg.

Josh Gordon Gets Spike Lee Tattoo, Mars Blackmon!!: It's gotta be the knee!!!! At least, that's what we think Josh Gordon was saying when he decided to throw a tat of Spike Lee on his right leg this week. The New England Patriots wideout hit the tattoo… https://t.co/rHCvo2FlhV pic.twitter.com/3TqPAIKIr4 — TopSpotJobs 🔝 (@TopSpotJobs) October 19, 2018

It’s a Spike Lee joint — Gordon’s leg, that is.