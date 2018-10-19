Mike's Mets Player Review Series: P.J. Conlon

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher P.J. Conlon.

Player Review: P.J. Conlon

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 23 Games, 21 Starts, 114 Innings Pitched, 4-9 Won-Loss Record, 6.55 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 82:39 K/BB Ratio, .311 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 3 Games, 2 Starts, 7.2 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 8.22 ERA, 2.22 WHIP, 5:2 K/BB Ratio, .417 Batting Average Against

Story: Lefty P.J. Conlon began his 2018 campaign with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Triple-A Las Vegas. An early injury to Jacob deGrom led to the Mets tabbing Conlon for his big league debut on May 7th in Cincinnati. Conlon became the first big leaguer born in Ireland since 1945 when he took the mound that night and pitched fairly well, giving up three runs in 3.2 innings before being forced from the contest with an injury. The Mets sent Conlon back to AAA after that only to recall him to start in the nightcap of a Memorial Day doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves. Conlon didn’t last long in that game, allowing four runs in two innings, and was designated for assignment. The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Conlon only to waive him again, allowing the Mets to reclaim Conlon. Conlon went back to the minor leagues and made only one more appearance at the big league level, pitching two scoreless innings of relief on July 10th. The Mets opted against recalling Conlon when rosters expanded in September, a damaging sign for his future with the franchise.

Grade: D

Conlon’s heritage was a neat story for the Mets, but he didn’t really perform well on the field. The Mets ironically won his only two starts of the season, but Conlon didn’t last long enough in either game to earn a big league victory.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 50%

2019 Role: Depth Starter

Conlon’s fate will largely be determined by how the new General Manager shapes the 40 man roster. Fringe prospects like Conlon may be sacrificed to make room for players who fit the new GM’s long term vision, but if he survives the 40 man cutdown Conlon will have a chance to compete for a job in spring training. That job would likely be out of the bullpen, where the Mets have toyed with using him in the past, but even in that scenario Conlon’s odds of actually making the big league roster are slim.

