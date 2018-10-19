Odell Beckham Jr. goes on bizarre rant about water, other things (Video)

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has gone off the rails, it seems.

The last time we saw him, he was head-butting and punching a cooling fan on the Giants sideline during the team’s game against the Eagles (which you can watch here).

There was talk about Giants owner John Mara having a one-on-one conversation with the much-maligned receiver, to sit down with him and let him know what the team expects from him going forward. It remains to be seen if that has happened yet, but Beckham is still going against the grain — saying things that are just flat-out weird.

He was asked about why he may have been dehydrated during games — which is the team’s explanation as to why he’s left the field prematurely a few times — and the answer he came back with was quite odd.

“I really don’t like water,” Beckham responded.

He continued:

“You get that stomach feeling, it’s all sloshy,” he said.

OK then. For the record, we’re big fans of water here at TSD.