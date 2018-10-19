Report: Jaguars acquire Carlos Hyde in trade with Browns

The Jaguars wasted no time in addressing their offensive woes, as they apparently traded for one of the league’s veteran running backs on Friday.

Jacksonville has mustered only 21 points combined in its last two games, both of which the team lost by double digits. And with Leonard Fournette dealing with a hamstring injury, leaving his status for the coming weeks unclear, the Jaguars have reportedly traded for Browns running back Carlos Hyde.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced the news on Friday.

The #Jaguars are trading a fifth-round pick to the #Browns for Carlos Hyde, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2018

Hyde figures to be a great fit in the Jaguars offense, as his cutback ability and speed force opposes defenses to respect his big-play potential. He’s racked up 382 yards on 114 carries thus far this season (five touchdowns), but struggles to catch passes out of the backfield, so T.J. Yeldon would likely be the team’s third-down back in passing situations.

As for the Browns, it appears the team is ready to make second-round draft pick Nick Chubb its featured back.

It will be interesting to see how Hyde fares in a change of scenery, but on paper, it appears both teams benefited from this trade.