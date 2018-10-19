Steve Kerr blasts NFL owners for 'racism,' 'fake patriotism' behind not signing Colin Kaepernick

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken about social issues in the past, and he continues to weigh in about how politics and sports have been intersecting.

Kerr threw his support behind both Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Pool, and he he didn’t mince words. He actually said — contrary to popular belief — he believes patriotisim isn’t standing for the national anthem.

“That’s what drives me crazy about the uproar over the NFL players who have knelt in a fight for social justice. So many of them have given so much to their communities — given not just money but time,” Kerr said. “I read a lot about Malcolm Jenkins in Philadelphia and what he’s done in his community. And Chris Long. And people like Colin Kaepernick who have given $1 million to charity.

“I’m so proud of so many athletes who are out there in their communities, knowing the power they have and the financial resources they have to make a change. That’s patriotism to me. The anthem is just kind of a symbol for that.”

But Kerr didn’t stop there. He went on to say that he believes racism and anti-patriotism are major reasons why players such as Kaepernick remain unsigned.

“I could see a GM going, ‘Man, I don’t really want to deal with that.’ That’s modern media. That’s modern American life.

“So all these forces come together and, unfortunately, they create a stone wall for Kaepernick and others. But they expose all these different dynamics of modern life in this country. Some of it is racism. Some of it is fake patriotism. And some of it is this mass media, this monster that needs to be fed every day. It can be overwhelming.”

Kerr continues to stand with Kaep, and remains outspoken about the issue, even though the NFL has quietly swept it under the rug. Still, it doesn’t appear the Warriors coach will refrain from speaking about it anytime soon.

[Check out the entire interview in the MyTeams by NBC Sports app.]