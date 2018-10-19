UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 19/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|T.J. Dillashaw
|487
|2
|2
|2
|Cody Garbrandt
|178.5
|3
|3
|5
|Marlon Moraes
|172
|4
|4
|7
|John Lineker
|164.5
|5
|7
|6
|Jimmie Rivera
|158.5
|6
|5
|8
|Aljamain Sterling
|143
|7
|NR
|Sergio Pettis
|131.5
|8
|6
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|115
|9
|8
|10
|Pedro Munhoz
|108.5
|10
|9
|12
|Rob Font
|101
|11
|10
|Brian Kelleher
|98
|12
|11
|Bryan Caraway
|96.5
|13
|12
|16
|Rani Yahya
|91.5
|14
|13
|Eddie Wineland
|89
|15
|15
|Cory Sandhagen
|82.5
|16
|16
|13
|Alejandro Perez
|79
|17
|18
|Marlon Vera
|57
|18
|17
|9
|John Dodson
|55
|19
|19
|14
|Thomas Almeida
|54.5
|20
|14
|Renan Barao
|52.5
|21
|21
|Ricardo Ramos
|51
|22
|22
|Iuri Alcantara
|50.5
|23
|23
|Kyung Ho Kang
|48
|24
|20
|11
|Cody Stamann
|47.5
|24
|24
|Manny Bermudez
|47.5
|24
|24
|Song Yadong
|47.5
|27
|26
|Tim Elliott
|43.5
|28
|27
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|39
|29
|28
|Matthew Lopez
|38
|29
|28
|Russell Doane
|38
|31
|30
|Frankie Saenz
|32
|32
|NR
|Andre Ewell
|30
|33
|31
|15
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29.5
|34
|32
|Damian Stasiak
|29
|35
|35
|Petr Yan
|27.5
|35
|33
|Ricky Simon
|27.5
|37
|34
|Brett Johns
|26.5
|38
|35
|Nathaniel Wood
|25
|38
|35
|Tom Duquesnoy
|25
|40
|38
|Patrick Williams
|24
|41
|39
|Andre Soukhamthath
|22.5
|41
|39
|Johnny Eduardo
|22.5
|41
|39
|Luke Sanders
|22.5
|44
|42
|Teruto Ishihara
|21
|45
|43
|Guido Cannetti
|18
|46
|44
|Henry Briones
|15
|47
|45
|Sean O’Malley
|9.5
|48
|46
|Benito Lopez
|5
|48
|46
|Liu Pingyuan
|5
|48
|51
|Merab Dvalishvili
|5
|51
|48
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|51
|48
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|53
|50
|Davey Grant
|4
|54
|NR
|Jin Soo Son
|0
|54
|51
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|54
|51
|Montel Jackson
|0
|54
|51
|Terrion Ware
|0
|54
|51
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
