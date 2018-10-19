Watch: Justin Thomas Bring His Tour Sauce To Another Level

What is Tour Sauce you ask? Well, the best way to describe it is having the swag and confidence of a Tour pro, without actually needing the skill. If you are at the local muni with your buddies and you hit a halfway decent shot, if you aren’t following that up with a twirl then what are you even doing? If you know a putt is going to go in, and you don’t start walking it in, then what are you even doing? Whether you are on Tour, or a 25 handicap, everyone can have an element of Tour Sauce to their game, it just has to be done correctly, and in this case with JT, it is perfect.

He said "go in" a second after he hit it. 😳😳😳@JustinThomas34 loved this shot from 353 YARDS.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GYRFskkm6w — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 19, 2018

As the ball leaves the tee box, JT is already asking for it to “go in”, which is another level of Tour Sauce. Sure some of us love to scream “get in the hole” when the ball is anywhere near the cup, but to have the gall to say “go in” on a 353 yard Par 4 is perfect use of Tour Sauce, especially when it looked like the ball never left the flag stick (other than coming up 20 yards short). This isn’t the first time JT has asked the ball to go in, and the last (recorded) time he did, the ball actually listened, so that means he is obviously going to continue to try and call his shot.

For the mere mortals, yelling “go in” two seconds after striking the ball may come off as arrogant, but for a guy who has done things like this on the golf course, I can do nothing but tip my cap, and add it to the repertoire.