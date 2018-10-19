Watch Kelly Olynyk rip Washington's heart out again

How much to Wizards fans hate Kelly Olynyk at this point?
He was the reason the Boston Celtics got past Washington two seasons ago when he dropped a monster 26 point game 7 on them.
Last night, he was at it again, grabbing an offensive rebound of all things and putting Miami up with 0.2 seconds left.
To answer the question I posed at the top…. they hate him a lot.
Same ol’ Wizards indeed. They didn’t have Dwight Howard, which you can argue might have helped in this situation. They also had a lot of their typical issues.
The Wizards love to tell everyone how great they are. While there are no judgments on how their season will go based on this loss, this would have been a nice chance to back up some of that offseason talk.
