Watch: Mookie Betts drops champagne bottle on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s head

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was flawless defensively for his team throughout the American League Championship Series, so it’s safe to say he was due for an “error” of sorts.

Betts robbed Alex Bregman of a potential home run in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game (watch here) — allowing starting pitcher David Price to eventually exit the game while pitching a shutout.

It appears that Betts is human, though, as he finally dropped something after the game was over, although it wasn’t a baseball. Instead, it was a champagne bottle that he accidentally dropped on teammate Jackie Bradley Jr.’s head while the team was celebrating its ALCS win in the locker room.

That may be the last item Betts drops until next season, as he’s been absolutely stellar in the field.