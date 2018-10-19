WWE Legend Chris Jericho Starting A New Wrestling Promotion?

Chris Jericho is a true Renaissance Man. Not only is he the frontman for a rock & roll band that tours the world, he’s also a future WWE Hall of Famer. Then there’s the fact that he’s the hottest free agent working in the pro wrestling business today.

But is he on his way to becoming a pro wrestling promoter as well? SEScoops is reporting that Y2J and legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross are working on building a new pro wrestling company.

The report also claims that both men are working with agent Barry Bloom on the project, which will supposedly be financed by the same family that owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Fulham F.C. soccer team. The family has apparently been working close with Chris and Jim on the new company.

If it’s true, the new venture will reportedly feature some of the industry’s biggest stars, including The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and The Bullet Club’s Hangman Page. Thus far, it’s unknown if current IWGP champion Kenny Omega will be onboard with the project.

This is perhaps the most intriguing part of the story because it’s well known in fan circles that The Bucks, Rhodes and Omega are heading for free agency before the end of 2019. Their pro wrestling futures have been heavily debated for the past several months by many fans that feel they will make the jump to WWE.

The story also reports that the new company, which is expected to debut in 2019, already has a TV deal in the works, as AXS TV will carry the promotion’s programming. AXS currently replays New Japan Pro Wrestling events featuring Ross on commentary.

It should be noted that SEScoops has not revealed the source behind its report. This rumor should be taken as just a rumor at this time until the parties involved make official announcements. The Floor Seat will continue to follow this story and will report any breaking news as it happens.