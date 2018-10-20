Chris Taylor saves Dodgers with amazing running catch (Video)

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor made the biggest defensive play of the season for his team during Game 7 of the NLCS on Saturday night, when it mattered most.

Taylor may have saved the game for the Dodgers, who were clinging to a 2-1 lead, with starting pitcher Walker Buehler having just been pulled. He left Lorenzo Cain on second base, and it was on Julio Urias to retire NL MVP candidate Christian Yelich.

Yelich absolutely destroyed a pitch to left, which looked to be a surefire double. Taylor had other plans, though, as he leaped and made a fantastic catch on the run to rob Yelich.

HE CAUGHT IT! Chris Taylor are you SERIOUS!? Run-saving catch for the @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/GvoYvXvPst — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 21, 2018

That fantastic grab saved the Dodgers from tying the game, if not more.