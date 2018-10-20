Current UFC Champion Reportedly Interested In Joining The WWE Commentary Team

If you often tune into UFC events, you’ve heard the commentary of current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Regardless of whether or not you are a fan of him as a fighter, he does provide some great analysis when calling fights.

He could soon take that talent to WWE.

Daniel Cormier just said during his scrum in Las Vegas that he's going to Orlando after UFC 230 to do a tryout for a WWE commentary position. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 19, 2018

Cormier is considered one of the best wrestlers and overall best fighters in the historyof Mixed martial arts, but he is no stranger to WWE. In fact, he’s a huge fan. Remember this?

That’s Cormier in the crowd at WrestleMania 31, celebrating wildly after his good friend, Seth Rollins, cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Universal champion.

Cormier has talked on many occasions about being a fan of the product for years and he would be a welcome to the announce team, particularly because it seems as though Corey Graves is a bit overworked with all of his responsibilities.

Should Cormier get the gig, it remains unclear as to what capacity he would be used in. It is known that he postponed the tryout, which will take place in Orlando, when his fight at UFC 230 was announced.

Daniel Cormier says he postponed WWE commentary tryout when UFC 230 fight was booked https://t.co/dKicKBaUlz pic.twitter.com/Mwww8kTJ1y — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 19, 2018

Cormier will defend the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden. It was expected that Cormier would defend the title against Brock Lesnar next, but UFC is capitalizing on the idea of Lewis vs. Cormier after Lewis knocked out Alexander Volkov last month and then gave an entertaining post-fight interview.

Cormier has stated on many occasions that he will retire from the cage at age 40, which he will turn in March. There are fights left on the table for him against the likes of Lesnar and perhaps a trilogy fight with Jon Jones, but those will remain in question as he approaches 40 years of age.

Becoming a part of WWE’s announce team is something Cormier could be expected to transition very smoothly into. In addition, it would give WWE the opportunity to potentially include him in angles at some point down the road, as competing in WWE is something “DC” has also suggested he would be open to.

Maybe Cormier vs. Lesnar happens at WrestleMania, rather than inside the octagon? Maybe it happens in both?