Look: Corey Knebel caught cheating in Game 6, seen with shiny substance on hand

Brewers relief pitcher Corey Knebel entered Friday’s game in a tough spot during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, and he shut the Dodgers down.

Los Angeles was beginning to get some momentum, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 5-2, with David Freese on second base, and Max Muncy on first. Knebel entered the game with Justin Turner — the Dodgers’ best hitter — at the plate, and he completely shut the door. He got Turner to fly out, then struck out Manny Machado.

The Dodgers failed to muster much else during the rest of the game, and Knebel’s relief stint proved to be huge in helping the Brewers get to a Game 7.

…But what the hell was on his arm? Check out how shiny it was, hinting at a possible foreign substance having been applied to it.

Brewers P Corey Knebel appears to have foreign substance on arm https://t.co/xBr8Bu0oL4 pic.twitter.com/5QOocrshRy — Gloves & Bats (@Gloves_And_Bats) October 20, 2018

It’s not the first time Knebel has been scrutinized, either.

Hardly a surprise with the Brewers, a team that was, most likely, tipping pitches in the first inning of the game, when they scored four runs — all of which came with a man on second base, in the catcher Austin Barnes’ line of sight.

Still, the Dodgers failed to notice, and Knebel got away with it. We’ll see what happens in Game 7 on Saturday.