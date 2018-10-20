Michigan LB Devin Bush kicks Spartans logo, leads to pregame skirmish

There’s no love when Michigan and Michigan State square off on the football field, and Saturday’s game was no different.

The heated rivalry often produces confrontations and skirmishes, which is exactly what happened on Saturday.

Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush was warming up on the field before the game, when he stepped on and kicked the Spartans’ logo at midfield. And obviously, that didn’t go over well.

Already some pushing, shoving and yelling. Michigan players didn't get out of the way for MSU walk. Devin Bush screaming in Spartans' faces as they run back to locker room after this. Bush in yellow. pic.twitter.com/Us9GWyVQch — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 20, 2018

Devin Bush was ruining the Michigan State logo at midfield before the game. pic.twitter.com/dx7GqdwplX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 20, 2018

Michigan says it was told MSU was going to do its walk at 9:50 am. UM players believed they were allowed to take the field at 10 am. Walk was, per U-M’s understanding, late. No one asked them to leave the field apparently. And by now you know the result. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 20, 2018

No one was assessed penalties for their roles in the heated altercation, butBush could be looking at some sort of discipline from the team, or possibly the Big 10, in the future.