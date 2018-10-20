Michigan LB Devin Bush kicks Spartans logo, leads to pregame skirmish

There’s no love when Michigan and Michigan State square off on the football field, and Saturday’s game was no different.
The heated rivalry often produces confrontations and skirmishes, which is exactly what happened on Saturday.
Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush was warming up on the field before the game, when he stepped on and kicked the Spartans’ logo at midfield. And obviously, that didn’t go over well.
No one was assessed penalties for their roles in the heated altercation, butBush could be looking at some sort of discipline from the team, or possibly the Big 10, in the future.
