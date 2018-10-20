Syracuse RB flattens referee on big collision (Video)

Officiating a football game can be a dangerous job sometimes, which we learned during Saturday’s North Carolina-Syracuse contest, as one particular official absorbed a big hit from an Orange player.

The incident happened in the second quarter of the game, after Syracuse running back Moe Neal received a handoff in the backfield. Neal ran off tackle and burst through an extremely large hole, into the second level of the Tar Heels’ defense. An official, for some reason, was standing right in the middle of the field, and Neal trucked him. The official hit the ground hard, but Neal bounced off him and kept running for a 24-yard gain.

That poor ref may be feeling the effects of that collision in the near future.