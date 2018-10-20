Watch: LeBron James introduced in first home game with Lakers

LeBron James played in his first regular-season game in front of the home crowd at Staples Center on Saturday night, and, as expected, he received quite the ovation from fans.

The Lakers faithful were on their feet during pregame introductions, and they showered James with praise when his name was called.

The crowd going crazy as LeBron is introduced pic.twitter.com/oW2Gjnw7cS — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 21, 2018

It didn’t take James long to get his first points in a regular-season game at Staples Center, either. Check out this midrange jumper he drained early in the first quarter.

The fans are clearly fired up to have James wearing the purple and gold, and they made sure to let him know with that ovation before the game against the Rockets tipped off.