Watch: Yasiel Puig blows Game 7 open with three-run homer

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig got the start in Game 7 of the NLCS on Saturday night, and manager Dave Roberts’ decision to put him in the lineup proved to be a wise one.
Puig hit a double in the second inning of the game, but he wasn’t done — not by any stretch.
He saved his best plate appearance for when the team needed him most, as the Dodgers were clinging to a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, with runners on second and third, but two outs. A base hit could’ve potentially scored both players, but Puig did even better.
Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress was operating with a 1-1 count, when he elected to roll with a knuckle curve — a pitch he used quite often in Game 6. Puig was ready for it, and he crushed a home run to center, giving the Dodgers a 5-1 lead.
The celebration that followed was just as good as the swing. Puig is always entertaining to watch.
