Yasiel Puig taunts Brewers with crotch chop, epic bat flip after home run (Video)

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig came up with the biggest hit of the season for his team on Saturday night in Game 7, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.
Puig crushed a three-run homer off Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress in the fifth inning of the game, blowing the contest wide-open, as his team jumped out to a 5-1 lead.
He celebrated by flipping his bat like a boss, then doing his signature crotch chop toward the Brewers and their fans.
He also did a throat-slit gesture in the dugout.
Just Puig being Puig.
Comments