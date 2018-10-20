Yasiel Puig taunts Brewers with crotch chop, epic bat flip after home run (Video)

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig came up with the biggest hit of the season for his team on Saturday night in Game 7, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.

Puig crushed a three-run homer off Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress in the fifth inning of the game, blowing the contest wide-open, as his team jumped out to a 5-1 lead.

He celebrated by flipping his bat like a boss, then doing his signature crotch chop toward the Brewers and their fans.

PUIG IS HERE FOR THE BIG STAGE 😤 pic.twitter.com/54Q1OpUptH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018

He also did a throat-slit gesture in the dugout.

Puig just set the single game record for “most crotch chops in 90 yards” out his jersey in the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/3UGjssumfL — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 21, 2018

Yasiel Puig slit the Brewers’ throat in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/E2lRjzCaub — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 21, 2018

Just Puig being Puig.