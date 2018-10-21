Cordarrelle Patterson trolls Bears on kickoff return for TD (Video)

Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson committed a costly error that hurt his team in Sunday’s game against the Bears, but he made up for it soon after.

Patterson fumbled the ball returning a kickoff in the first quarter of the game, which led to a Bears touchdown — giving Chicago its first lead.

He later got the ultimate redemption, though.

Some coaches might have benched Patterson, but Bill Belichick gave his guy the chance to redeem himself, and it worked. Patterson returned a kickoff in the second quarter of the game, and he took it 95 yards to the house for a touchdown, aided by a sweet juke to make a would-be tackler miss. He even managed to troll the Bears on his way into the end zone. Check out how he slowed down to high-five a teammate before scoring.

We love a great redemption story.