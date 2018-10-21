Cowboys trade rumors link team to WR Demaryius Thomas interest

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade for a wide receiver, and they should take long look at Demaryius Thomas.

The Broncos officially announced that they’re shopping him on Sunday, and it’s been rumored that he’s been on the trade block for awhile, so the news didn’t come as a big surprise.

And let’s be honest, if the Cowboys want to make a playoff run this season, they’re going to need to provide quarterback Dak Prescott with a proven pass-catcher. Right now, they really don’t have one.

Looking at the Cowboys’ depth chart at the receiver position makes us wonder how the team has been able to move the ball at all. Cole Beasley is great in the slot, and he’s a trusted guy that’s consistent for Prescott. But it’s a passing league, and teams need viable targets on the outside. Allen Hurns is currently listed as the team’s No. 1 wideout, but he’s yet to get on the same page with Prescott, and to be honest, he’s just not a No. 1 caliber guy. He’s a solid second receiver, if that. Outside of him, the team fields a number of unproven veteran castoffs that had little success elsewhere, such as Deonte Thompson and Tavon Austin.

It’s clear that the Cowboys need a physical receiver who can get open, and can be targeted in the red zone, as well as in critical short-yardage situations. Thomas would be the perfect candidate. He’s slowed down a bit this year, but seems unhappy with his role in the offense, as the Broncos have been running the ball more, and his targets have decreased big-time. Still, Thomas has 33 catches for 372 yards, which certainly aren’t paltry numbers.

The asking price would be cheap, and Thomas is far more reliable than the inconsistent Amari Cooper. It’s time for Jerry Jones and Co. to make the call and get it done.