Danielle Kang Wins The Buick LPGA Shanghai And A Rather Promiscuous Looking Trophy

Shout out to Danielle Kang for capturing her second LPGA victory with her win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. Firing off a 32 on the back nine is definitely one way to separate yourself from the other 8 golfers who finished at -11, two back of Kang. Very similar to how Brooks Koepka won this week, and became World No.1 , both just played flawless golf down the stretch, and gave no one else a chance.

Congratulations, Danielle Kang! 🏆 With four birdies in her final eight holes, the major champion made a final-round comeback to win her second LPGA title by two shots at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/o7Ghb1qll4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) October 21, 2018

Ok, now that we gave Danielle the credit that she 100% deserves, can we please talk about this trophy, because the internet surely is.

Internet about to have a field day with this one pic.twitter.com/fmXVd7WQzL — Ball_Marks (@MattMarks19) October 21, 2018

Can we please redesign this trophy? — 🎮🎮Ries🎮🎮 (@rjriesop) October 21, 2018

How does this trophy get approved? This reminds me of the How I Met Your Mother episode where Teds boss didn’t realize that the building they were creating looked exactly like male genitalia. There had to be multiple people who had to approve this design, and you’re telling me no one brought that up? Or maybe they are all laughing with us, knowing damn well what they were doing when designing this trophy. Either way, it led for a couple giggles on this Sunday morning, so thank you Buick LPGA Shanghai, and once again congrats Danielle.