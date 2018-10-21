James Harden blows by LeBron James, throws down one-handed dunk (Video)

Reigning MVP James Harden can score both in the paint and from the perimeter, and he’s been known to make even the NBA’s most elite players look silly on defense.

The Rockets were looking to get their first win of the season in their matchup against the Lakers at Staples Center on Saturday night, and Harden brought his A-game.

He blew by LeBron James on one particular play, then drove the lane in an attempt to finish it off. Harden was challenged by JaVale McGee, but that didn’t stop him from throwing down a powerful one-handed slam.

Even James couldn’t stop Harden on that sequence.