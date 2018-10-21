James Harden shoves Lance Stephenson, gets technical (Video)

The Lakers were looking to become a more gritty, physical team after acquiring LeBron James, and that’s a big reason why the team signed Lance Stephenson over the summer.

Stephenson is known for being stingy on the defensive end, and he’s also great at getting under his opponents’ skin, which is exactly what happened during Saturday’s game against the Rockets.

It took place after Stephenson made a layup, then tried to rub it in afterward by bumping into James Harden. The Rocket superstar wasn’t having it, so he shoved Stephenson in retaliation.

Lance Stephenson already getting under James Harden skin LOL pic.twitter.com/54Y0U2flGb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 21, 2018

Harden was hit with a technical foul, even though Stephenson did seem to be the instigator.