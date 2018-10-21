Kenny Stills tramples security guard on brutal collision after TD (Video)

Being a security guard at a sporting event can be a dangerous job, as they’re told to turn their backs on the action — rather than possibly injecting themselves into the game,

NFL fans saw exactly why during Sunday’s Lions-Dolphins game, when a female security guard at Hard Rock Stadium got taken out in a brutal collision.

It happened after Kenny Stills caught a touchdown pass — the Dolphins’ first of the game. Unfortunately he was in the corner of the end zone at the time, and his momentum carried him forward — right into a security guard, who got taken out.

She appeared to be holding her forearm, and may have been concussed as well. We hope she’s OK.