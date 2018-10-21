Look: Russell Westbrook paid tribute to Craig Sager with custom Air Jordans

Thunder star Russell Westbrook has still yet to suit up and play in a game so far this season, as he’s been recovering from knee surgery, but that didn’t prevent him from sending a message during the team’s most recent contest.

The Thunder squared off against the Clippers at Staples Center on Friday night, and Westbrook was seen rocking a custom pair of Air Jordan 1s. The purpose behind the flashy sneakers was to pay tribute to the late Craig Sager, a legendary sideline reporter who passed away nearly two years ago, after battling leukemia.

Sager was known for his flashy suits, so Westbrook showed him some love by wearing those flashy kicks.