MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 21/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Chris Weidman (14-3) vs Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-6, 1 NC) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Jared Cannonier (10-4) vs David Branch (21-4) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Alistair Overeem (43-17) vs Sergey Pavlovich (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Elizeu Zaleski (20-5) vs Li Jingliang (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Alex Morono (14-5) vs Kenan Song (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Geoff Neal (10-2) vs Luke Jumeau (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st (2nd in Australia)

Uriah Hall (13-9) vs Bevon Lewis (6-0) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Island Fights

Greg Hardy (3-0) vs Miles Dakota Merritt (3-3) – Island Fights 51 – Dec 21st