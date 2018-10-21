NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Phoenix)

25 points, 11-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 10-11 FT, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

One missed free throw (and three fouls) was the only thing that stopped The Joker from having a perfect night last night against the Suns.