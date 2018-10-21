Russell Westbrook taunts De'Aaron Fox after scoring on him (Video)

Thunder star Russell Westbrook played in his first game of the season on Sunday, and he taught the opposition’s point guard a lesson in doing so.

Westbrook had been recovering from knee surgery, but he suited up and played in the game against the Kings. And as far entertainment value goes, Westbrook was already in midseason form.

He backed second-year point guard De’Aaron Fox down on one particular play, then banked a shot in off the backboard. Not only that, he let the 20-year-old know about it afterward, as he was seen doing the “rocking-the-baby” celebration while jogging back on defense.

Russ doing the "rocking-the-baby" celebration against Fox? 😂 pic.twitter.com/JLWReimM5E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018

Westbrook never ceases to entertain us.