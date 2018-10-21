'The Simpsons' takes a shot at ESPN in Halloween episode (Video)

“The Simpsons” ran its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode on Sunday night — in the spirit of Halloween, just like every year — and it featured a shot at the Worldwide Leader.

The opening sequence of the 24th “Treehouse of Horror” episode showed a cemetery with a number of gravestones. It was essentially the show’s way of poking fun at companies and ideas that were either failing, or ceased to exist. For example, “Toys R Us” was mentioned, as well as “slow new days.”

Also listed on a gravestone was “ESPN,” which was the show’s way of taking a shot at the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Turned off football in search of some sanity & decided to put on The Simpsons , check out this unbelievable shot they took at the losers over at @ESPN⚡️#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #TreeHouseofHorrors #ESPN pic.twitter.com/GWBPkKbiiw — The On The Marc Show (@OnTheMarcCast) October 22, 2018

ESPN may no longer be the dominant force it once was in the media landscape, but its parent — The Walt Disney Company — is still the No. 2 media company in the world.

Still, “The Simpsons” — which airs on FOX — made sure to sneak in a dig at its competition when the opportunity presented itself.