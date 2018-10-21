       Top Contenders for The Breeder’s Cup Mile

If you are a horse lover and don’t know where to find them, don’t worry..! Breeder’s Cup is just less than two-week from now. This incredible racing event is happening on 2-3 November 2018 at Churchill Hills of the Kentucky, Louisville. Here you will get to see most strong horse muscles from all over the world i.e., Thoroughbred. This two-day racing event is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Kentucky spreading $30 million to fans. The championship is back to give the strongest and fastest Thoroughbred from this world. The top races like Classic, Longines Turf, Longines Distaff, Mile, Dirt Mile, Filly and Mare Sprint are scheduled for this year’s championship. Out of which Classic is the biggest race of the event for $6,000,000 in its pocket.
Breeder’s Cup Mile:
This race is for world’s best grass milers to show their best in front of the horse lovers from all over the globe. This 1 mile race event allows 3+ years Thoroughbred to run for $3,000,000 spreading across its lovers. This turf surface held race is organized on the left-handed track.
Breeder’s Cup allows only 14 runners to participate at a time. Freddy Head was the man who has recorded two victories in the Mile as a Jockey and three victories as a trainer.
Last Year at a Glance:
Trained by Mark Casse, the 5-year old World Approval marked his victory in the last year’s Breeder’s Cup Mile. Approval covered the racing distance in just 1:34:55 without troubling the record of 1:31:78 set by Wise Dan in 2012.
This Year’s Contenders:
Here is the list of top contenders who will spread their magic in the Kentucky’s ground on 3rd November this year. The list also contains their respected Jockey’s and trainer. Enjoy the read..!
- Next Shares,
Jockey:Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer:Richard Baltas
- Oscar Performance
Jockey:Jose Ortiz
Trainer:Brian Lynch
- Hunt
Jockey:Flavien Prat
Trainer:Philip D’Amato
- Lightning Spear
Jockey:Oisin Murphy
Trainer:Dmi Simcock
- A Raving Beauty
Jockey:John Velazquez
Trainer:Chad Brown
- Sharp Samurai
Jockey:Gary Stevens
Trainer:Mark Glatt
- Catapult
Jockey:Drayden Van Dyke
Trainer:John Sadler
- Delta Prince
Jockey:Javier Castellano
Trainer:James Jerkens
- Divisidero
Jockey:Jevian Toledo
Trainer:Kelly Rubley
- Voodoo Song
Jockey:Jose Lezcano
Trainer:Linda Rice
- Quarbann
Jockey:Mike Smith
Trainer:Kiaran McLaughlin
- Great Wide Open
Jockey:James Graham
Trainer:Conor Murphy
- Expert Eye
Jockey:Ryan Moore
Trainer:Mr Stoute
- Laurens
Jockey:Daniel Tudhope
Trainer:Karl Richard Burke
- Gustav Klimt
Jockey:Ryan Moore
Trainer:Aidan O’Brien
- Mustashry
Jockey:Jim Crowley
Trainer:Sir Michael Stoute
- One Master
Jockey:Pierre-Charles Boudot
Trainer:William J. Haggas
- Polydream
Jockey:Maxime Guyon
Trainer:F. Head
The time is moving very fast. Too soon you will hear the sound of ringing bells directing the race inauguration. The 14 races event is waiting for the horse lovers who are making their move in the millions flowing across the Kentucky. Everyone is hoping for their best horse to win this race. But, only time can say- who will be the winner?
