       Top Contenders for The Breeder’s Cup Mile

If you are a horse lover and don’t know where to find them, don’t worry..! Breeder’s Cup is just less than two-week from now. This incredible racing event is happening on 2-3 November 2018 at Churchill Hills of the Kentucky, Louisville. Here you will get to see most strong horse muscles from all over the world i.e., Thoroughbred. This two-day racing event is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Kentucky spreading $30 million to fans. The championship is back to give the strongest and fastest Thoroughbred from this world. The top races like Classic, Longines Turf, Longines Distaff, Mile, Dirt Mile, Filly and Mare Sprint are scheduled for this year’s championship. Out of which Classic is the biggest race of the event for $6,000,000 in its pocket.

Breeder’s Cup Mile:

This race is for world’s best grass milers to show their best in front of the horse lovers from all over the globe. This 1 mile race event allows 3+ years Thoroughbred to run for $3,000,000 spreading across its lovers. This turf surface held race is organized on the left-handed track.

Breeder’s Cup allows only 14 runners to participate at a time. Freddy Head was the man who has recorded two victories in the Mile as a Jockey and three victories as a trainer.

Last Year at a Glance:

Trained by Mark Casse, the 5-year old World Approval marked his victory in the last year’s Breeder’s Cup Mile. Approval covered the racing distance in just 1:34:55 without troubling the record of 1:31:78 set by Wise Dan in 2012.

This Year’s Contenders:

Here is the list of top contenders who will spread their magic in the Kentucky’s ground on 3rd November this year. The list also contains their respected Jockey’s and trainer. Enjoy the read..!

Next Shares,

Jockey:Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer:Richard Baltas

Oscar Performance

Jockey:Jose Ortiz

Trainer:Brian Lynch

Hunt

Jockey:Flavien Prat

Trainer:Philip D’Amato

Lightning Spear

Jockey:Oisin Murphy

Trainer:Dmi Simcock

A Raving Beauty

Jockey:John Velazquez

Trainer:Chad Brown

Sharp Samurai

Jockey:Gary Stevens

Trainer:Mark Glatt

Catapult

Jockey:Drayden Van Dyke

Trainer:John Sadler

Delta Prince

Jockey:Javier Castellano

Trainer:James Jerkens

Divisidero

Jockey:Jevian Toledo

Trainer:Kelly Rubley

Voodoo Song

Jockey:Jose Lezcano

Trainer:Linda Rice

Quarbann

Jockey:Mike Smith

Trainer:Kiaran McLaughlin

Great Wide Open

Jockey:James Graham

Trainer:Conor Murphy

Expert Eye

Jockey:Ryan Moore

Trainer:Mr Stoute

Laurens

Jockey:Daniel Tudhope

Trainer:Karl Richard Burke

Gustav Klimt

Jockey:Ryan Moore

Trainer:Aidan O’Brien

Mustashry

Jockey:Jim Crowley

Trainer:Sir Michael Stoute

One Master

Jockey:Pierre-Charles Boudot

Trainer:William J. Haggas

Polydream

Jockey:Maxime Guyon

Trainer:F. Head

The time is moving very fast. Too soon you will hear the sound of ringing bells directing the race inauguration. The 14 races event is waiting for the horse lovers who are making their move in the millions flowing across the Kentucky. Everyone is hoping for their best horse to win this race. But, only time can say- who will be the winner?