Travis Scott, Floyd Mayweather have hilarious reactions to Rockets-Lakers brawl

Rapper Travis Scott and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. were front and center for Saturday’s Rockets-Lakers game at Staples Center, as he was seen courtside.

He picked a great game to be at, as it was LeBron James’ first regular-season appearance donning the purple and gold at Staples Center, and there was some extracurricular activity that took place as well, which was completely unexpected.

It happened the fourth quarter, when Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden at the end of a play. A skirmish then broke out, which eventually resulted in Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo trading punches. Brandon Ingram then came flying in out of nowhere and punched CP3 in the back of his head.

You can watch the full video of the crazy brawl here, but you’ll also want to watch Scott’s hilarious reaction, as he was seen egging the fight on courtside. Check him out in the right-corner of the video.

Travis Scott was ready to join the brawl 👀 pic.twitter.com/XEJgHZqgHM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018

Mayweather seemed to be enjoying the action as well.

MAYWEATHER WAS READY TO THROW HANDS pic.twitter.com/yKtHqHz3Ie — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2018

Just another Saturday night in LA.