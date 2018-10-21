Triple H Reveals Whether WWE Will Ever Have Intergender Matches

Intergender pro wrestling matches went from a rarity to routine on the independent circuit. Indeed, many promotions regularly feature men versus women in singles matches, tag team matches as well as main events.

But what are the chances that intergender matches actually become the norm in WWE? Many fans have likely been curious about that very topic though the company has yet to move forward with the idea. Now it appears that intergender wrestling will not find a home in Vince McMahon’s company. In a recent interview, Triple H spoke directly to the idea of men versus women in WWE.

“There’s just a shock moment to that and a spectacle moment to that. The female Superstars? They don’t need a man to make them successful in the ring. They don’t need a man to step into the ring with them to make them have a spectacular match.”

Hunter certainly does seem adamant in his opinion that the female stars of WWE do not need the men in order to be great between the ropes. But does that mean he’s against the idea of intergender matches in pro wrestling?

“I think when it’s done right, I do believe that there’s an exciting moment when it can happen. But I don’t need to think that needs to be the standard.”

This may be something of a disappointment for some female WWE fans, who were hoping to see women versus men, if only to see their gender represented as equals. So does Triple H see intergender wrestling as a form of female empowerment?

“I don’t. To me, to say that in order for a female to prove that she is empowered that she has to be able to compete against a man? Or, to have to have a man be in the ring with her in order to be able to do what she does at a high enough level? No, you know what makes the female empowered? When she’s so good with another female in the ring that no man on that card can stand up to them.”

The female Superstars of WWE will enjoy the biggest night in the history of the company’s women’s division on October 28. On that night, Evolution will feature an all-female card for the first time ever, including Trish Stratus and Lita versus Alexa Bliss and Mickie James, as well as Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship.