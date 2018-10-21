Video: Ryan O'Reilly scores his first goal with the Blues

The St. Louis Blues picked up a needed win on the road in Toronto, beating the Maple Leafs by a 4-1 score. One of the highlights of the game, which there were actually several to pick from, was Ryan O’Reilly picking up his first goal with the Blues.

Watch as O’Reilly scores his first of the season.

It wasn’t the prettiest of goals, but it was one that fits O’Reilly nicely. He found space in front of the net, crashed in and found the back of the net. Against the Maple Leafs, he ended the night with a goal, an assist and a +3 plus/minus.

On the year, O’Reilly has been quietly producing. Through seven games, he now has one goal and six assists for a total of seven points. If you’re keeping track at home, O’Reilly is now tied for the team lead with David Perron with seven points. It’s fairly noteworthy that two of the newcomers (it still feels weird to say that about Perron) are carrying the team’s offense.

Things clicked for the Blues against the Maple Leafs, particularly on defense as they shut down one of the league’s best offenses. That included some strong play with the forwards, including O’Reilly, who assisted in jamming the middle.

Many more goals and highlights from O’Reilly to come.