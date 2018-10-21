Vikings trade rumors suggest trade for Amari Cooper

The Minnesota Vikings were just one win away from a Super Bowl last season, and the team needs to make a trade over the next week so their hopes of winning a title can possibly come to fruition this year.

It hasn’t been the season the Vikings had hoped, as the defense has looked old at times, which makes sense, given the average age of the players, especially in the defensive front. As such, they’ll need to score more points to win games this season.

But with running back Dalvin Cook fighting through injuries, the Vikings will need to focus on their passing game. Surrounding quarterback Kirk Cousins with another viable receiving option would do a world of good.

Looking at the depth chart, the Vikings really don’t have a No. 3 receiver. Laquon Treadwell is doing his best to shed his bust label, but he’s never developed into the player he was touted to become, and is just good for a catch here and there. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has essentially served as the team’s third receiving option, after Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Enter Amari Cooper.

Cooper is on the trade block, and he can line up all over the formation. He can play in the slot, or can play outside, which would allow the team to put Diggs in the slot if they so choose. The versatility that Cooper would provide as a third receiver would allow the Vikings to throw a number of different looks at opposing defenses. And sure, he’s a bit of a boom-or-bust player, as he has 22 catches for 280 yards thus far this season, but a change of scenery figures to be exactly what Cooper will need, as he’s never really clicked with new head coach Jon Gruden.

The window for the Vikings is closing, as the team has a number of expiring contracts after this season. They’re in “win-now” mode, and understandably so. If the team is going to make a playoff run, the offense will need to be dynamic, which requires another receiver to help keep opposing defenses honest.