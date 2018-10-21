Watch: Aaron Donald rips ball out of QB's hands for turnover

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to prove he’s worthy of the massive $135 million contract extension he signed roughly two months ago.

Donald routinely makes plays that few other NFL’ers can pull off, and he makes them look easy. Opposing teams try to mitigate his effectiveness by double or even triple-teaming him, and yet Donald’s still been able to rack up hits on opposing quarterbacks.

He came up with another impressive play during Sunday’s game against the 49ers, when he just casually ripped the ball out of quarterback C.J. Beathard’s hands for a takeaway.

Donald essentially took Beathard’s cookies on that play.