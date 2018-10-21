Watch: Drew Brees throws 500th career TD pass

Saints quarterback Drew Brees continues to break records and hit new milestones with each passing week.

Brees broke Brett Favre’s record for most career NFL completions early in the season, but he wasn’t done. He was closing in on Peyton Manning’s record for most career passing yards at the time, and roughly two weeks later, he broke that one too, in a game against the Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Now that he’s thrown for more passing yards than any other NFL quarterback in history, the next milestone he was closing in on was 500 career touchdown passes. He threw the 500th of his career in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, on a nice play-action pass to tight end Ben Watson.

What milestone won't he reach? Welcome to the 500 TD Club, @drewbrees! The @Saints QB joins Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Tom Brady as the only QB's ever to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/mxRG8tG6Up — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 21, 2018

Brees is running out of milestones to hit, so he’ll likely set his sights on attempting to win another Super Bowl.