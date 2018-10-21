Watch: Eric Reid slams Zach Ertz to ground, fights with literally entire Eagles team

Panthers safety Eric Reid showed why he was unsigned for so long during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, both before and during the game.

All the gripe about why he wasn’t picked up over the summer was about his anthem protests, but it’s clear that there was a lot more to it, as he was an absolute head case on Sunday.

Reid was seen getting into it with Malcolm Jenkins on the field before the game even began, which could’ve been avoided.

#Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and #Panthers Eric Reid had confrontation after the coin toss before the game started. Reid had major concerns with Malcolm Jenkins' Players Coalition that raised nearly $100 million to causes considered important to African-American communities. pic.twitter.com/qBsfDr4yLi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2018

And then during the game, he picked up Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and slammed him to the ground.

Things are getting ugly between the #Eagles and Eric Reid right now.pic.twitter.com/1Q6DqxYS4V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 21, 2018

That type of stuff needs to be left at home, as there’s no room for it on the football field. Reid continues to be the same undisciplined player he’s always been. Nothing has changed.