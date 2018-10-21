Watch: Eric Reid slams Zach Ertz to ground, fights with literally entire Eagles team

Panthers safety Eric Reid showed why he was unsigned for so long during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, both before and during the game.
All the gripe about why he wasn’t picked up over the summer was about his anthem protests, but it’s clear that there was a lot more to it, as he was an absolute head case on Sunday.
Reid was seen getting into it with Malcolm Jenkins on the field before the game even began, which could’ve been avoided.
And then during the game, he picked up Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and slammed him to the ground.
That type of stuff needs to be left at home, as there’s no room for it on the football field. Reid continues to be the same undisciplined player he’s always been. Nothing has changed.
