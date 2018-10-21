WATCH: Nick Aldis Defeats Cody Rhodes For The World Championship At 'NWA 70'

Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes to win the NWA World Championship on Sunday, October 21. The match took place at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee, live on pay-per-view.

This was the return match from ALL IN on September 1, in which Cody beat Aldis to win his first NWA World title. ALL IN was the highly successful live event that drew over 10,000 fans and was promoted by Rhodes, along with The Young Bucks.

The hype surrounding the NWA 70 event had increased over the past couple of months and the same was true of fan anticipation. NWA legends Jim Cornette and Tony Schiavone were back together on commentary and a new National champion would be crowned as well.

That National champion is Willie Mack, who defeated Sam Shaw in the tournament finals. NWA World Women’s champion Jazz successfully defended her title against Penelope Ford and former NWA World champion Tim Storm defeated Peter Avalon. Though NWA 70 suffered some frustrating technical issues and the production was disappointing, expectations were still very high for the main event.

Indeed it was the main event that drew the most anticipation for NWA 70. Rhodes and Aldis delivered a hard fought match and the momentum shifted from start to finish. But in the end, Aldis won by reversing an inside cradle from Cody.

.@RealNickAldis has conquered The American Nightmare and captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship for a second time. pic.twitter.com/b4n1fPGRV4 — NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018

Cody’s loss will surely reignite rumors that he will be leaving the independent scene before the end of 2018. It’s well known in fan circles that he, along with The Bucks and Kenny Omega, will all become free agents before the beginning of 2019. Perhaps Rhode’s NWA World title loss opens the door for him to eventually make the jump back to WWE.

Of course Cody is still the IWGP United States champion and nothing has been confirmed concerning his pro wrestling future. The NWA has yet to announce if and when Rhodes will get a rematch for the world championship against Aldis.