Watch: Reporter gets drilled in head by ball during live shot

Being a reporter can be a difficult job sometimes, as NFL fans who were up early to tune into Sunday’s Titans-Chargers game in London found out.

NFL Network did its usual pregame show — although a bit earlier than usual, as the game kicked off at 6:30 a.m. PT. Reporter Melissa Stark was doing a live report on the field before the game, and that’s when she got struck by some bad luck — literally.

Stark was in the middle of speaking, when an errant throw resulted in her getting drilled in the back of the head by a football.

That pass was so off the mark that we would’ve thought it was thrown by Blake Bortles, even though he wasn’t playing in the game. As for Stark, she played it off well, and was cool about it.