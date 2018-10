Alabama’s football team is destroying everyone, and it’s hard to see anyone standing between them and a national championship game appearance.

Oddsmakers can’t set the lines high enough, as the Crimson Tide have been laying 4+ touchdowns, even on the road, yet still covering with ease.

They’re so good that it might be time for President Donald Trump to incorporate them into his catch phrase, as this cartoon suggests.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]